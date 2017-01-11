Trump pushes Republicans to repeal Obamacare 'sometime next week'
President-elect Donald Trump is pushing Republicans to shorten their timetable for repealing the Affordable Care Act, the healthcare law better known as Obamacare. According to a report from The New York Times , Trump told The Times on Tuesday that he wanted the ACA immediately repealed and replaced, calling the law a "catastrophic event."
