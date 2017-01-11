Trump pushes Republicans to repeal Ob...

Trump pushes Republicans to repeal Obamacare 'sometime next week'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

President-elect Donald Trump is pushing Republicans to shorten their timetable for repealing the Affordable Care Act, the healthcare law better known as Obamacare. According to a report from The New York Times , Trump told The Times on Tuesday that he wanted the ACA immediately repealed and replaced, calling the law a "catastrophic event."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pro-marijuana TV ads push legalizing and taxing... (Jul '09) 37 min Ladybug 101
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 39 min Duck Femocrats 67
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 1 hr Captain Yesterday 59
News Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war... 1 hr Battle Tested 11
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 4 hr Just reading 373
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 7 hr sophia 1
News NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ... 8 hr tomin cali 11
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC