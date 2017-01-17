Trump executive order first strike at killing Obamacare
In an opening salvo against Obamacare, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night that appears aimed squarely at the undoing the health care law's unpopular requirement that individuals carry insurance or face fines. The order directs federal agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the law's reach.
