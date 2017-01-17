Trump executive order first strike at...

Trump executive order first strike at killing Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CTV

In an opening salvo against Obamacare, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night that appears aimed squarely at the undoing the health care law's unpopular requirement that individuals carry insurance or face fines. The order directs federal agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the law's reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California withdraws request to let illegal imm... 38 min tomin cali 14
News Profile of a Pedophile: Does Michael Jackson fit? (Dec '08) 47 min Spotted Wee 64,786
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 1 hr kuda 3
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold 1 hr eatmymancunt 1
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 1 hr Fcvk tRump 6
News Mars investigating Skittles said to be intended... 2 hr Parden Pard 5
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 4 hr Trump Rules 187
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC