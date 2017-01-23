Trump budget pick Mulvaney faces Sena...

Trump budget pick Mulvaney faces Senate hearing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, meets with Budget Director-nominee Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C. on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's staunchly conservative choice to lead the White House budget office, is headed before the Senate Budget Committee, where panel members will probe for clues on the new administration's plans for tackling intractable budget deficits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 3 hr NightHawk 9
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 5 hr spud 118
News California governor speech comes amid shifting ... 5 hr 13th Angel 5
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 8 hr Worker 70
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) 9 hr wcoyote3 212
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 9 hr Feather River Fred 66
News Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and medi... 11 hr that not all 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC