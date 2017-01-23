Trump admin orders EPA contract freez...

Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout

14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, part of a broader communications clampdown within the executive branch. Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts.

