Thousands show up for Sanders health care rally in Michigan
Thousands of people are showing up for a rally in suburban Detroit where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak in support of President Barack Obama's signature health care law. It is one of several rallies around the country by Democrats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
