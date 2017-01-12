Thousands rally in California against...

Thousands rally in California against health law repeal

Thousands of nurses, doctors, and patients who have benefited from President Barack Obama's health care law rallied Sunday in California to denounce the Republican effort to overturn it. Rallies in San Francisco and Los Angeles were part of dozens nationwide taking place in support of the Affordable Care Act, considered Obama's most important domestic legacy.

