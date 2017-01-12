This is what could happen if Obamacare is repealed
Friday 5 p.m.: Congress has taken the first steps toward partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act , better known as Obamacare. Republicans in both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed a resolution that begins the process of repealing President Obama's signature healthcare law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|17 min
|Andy
|47
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|18 min
|californio
|105
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|54 min
|Rachel
|16
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|3 hr
|coyote505
|8
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|4 hr
|Richard
|35
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|4 hr
|Battle Tested
|174
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|5 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC