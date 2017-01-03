The Latest: Ryan promises to 'defund' Planned Parenthood
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. holds his copy of insurance premium statistics during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|1 hr
|vhffhjvdzhj
|25
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|1 hr
|Humerous
|15
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|1 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|8
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|2 hr
|Hugs3926
|10
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|3 hr
|local yokel
|362
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Steve Gratman
|10
|Pittsfield bar facing sanctions for serving min...
|4 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC