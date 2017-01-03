The Latest: Ryan promises to 'defund'...

The Latest: Ryan promises to 'defund' Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Times

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. holds his copy of insurance premium statistics during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 1 hr vhffhjvdzhj 25
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 1 hr Humerous 15
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 1 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 8
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... 2 hr Hugs3926 10
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 3 hr local yokel 362
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 4 hr Steve Gratman 10
News Pittsfield bar facing sanctions for serving min... 4 hr Cops are degenerates 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC