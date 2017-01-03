The Latest: Prosecutors review death ...

The Latest: Prosecutors review death sentence qualifications

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial for the nine people killed by Dylann Roof in Charleston, S.C. A federal jury will consider whether Roof should be sentenced to death or life in prison for the racially motivated attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 5 min Christians In Nam... 22
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 29 min Sandra 42
News NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ... 58 min Wildchild 8
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 53
News Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war... 3 hr RustyS 2
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 6 hr Absurd 372
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 7 hr Captain Yesterday 45
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,755

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC