The Latest: Prosecutor opposes early release in kidnapping

The Latest on a man imprisoned for abducting his son in Alabama and settling in Cleveland using new identities : A prosecutor plans to oppose early release for a man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his young son from the boy's mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities. A defense attorney has requested that a court consider judicial release for 54-year-old Bobby Hernandez.

