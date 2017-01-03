The Latest: Prosecutor opposes early release in kidnapping
The Latest on a man imprisoned for abducting his son in Alabama and settling in Cleveland using new identities : A prosecutor plans to oppose early release for a man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his young son from the boy's mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities. A defense attorney has requested that a court consider judicial release for 54-year-old Bobby Hernandez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|25 min
|vhffhjvdzhj
|20
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|34 min
|vhffhjvdzhj
|25
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|kate
|360
|In federal suit, Pittsfield police sergeant cit... (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|141
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|3 hr
|Areola4913
|2
|Yarger handling changes as assistant prosecutor (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Wiseone
|2
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|5 hr
|You have no guts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC