The Latest: No last-ditch appeals for...

The Latest: No last-ditch appeals for condemned Texas inmate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

The attorney for a Texas death row inmate set to die Wednesday evening says she plans no last-minute appeals to try to put off the execution. Hilary Sheard says she's "alarmed and troubled" that during the entire appeals process in recent weeks only one judge on the nine-member Texas Court of Criminal Appeals acknowledged injustice in the case of condemned killer Christopher Wilkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 32 min Wut 377
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 37 min Le Jimbo 77
News Senate sets potential Obamacare repeal in motion 46 min positronium 2
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 54 min That is rich 5
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 1 hr Le Jimbo 13
News Michelle Malkin: Nothing on Terry Bean (May '15) 7 hr nopervs 2
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 7 hr nopervs allowed 23
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC