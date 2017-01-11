The Latest: No last-ditch appeals for condemned Texas inmate
The attorney for a Texas death row inmate set to die Wednesday evening says she plans no last-minute appeals to try to put off the execution. Hilary Sheard says she's "alarmed and troubled" that during the entire appeals process in recent weeks only one judge on the nine-member Texas Court of Criminal Appeals acknowledged injustice in the case of condemned killer Christopher Wilkins.
