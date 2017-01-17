The Latest: Mattis promises military ...

The Latest: Mattis promises military that's 'ready to fight'

15 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Defense Secretary James Mattis is telling military personnel and their families that his actions are aimed at making sure "our military is ready to fight today and in the future." Mattis said in a statement Friday evening that he recognizes that "no nation is secure without friends" and is pledging to "work with the State Department to strengthen" the nation's alliances.

