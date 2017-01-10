The Latest: Jury: Killing of pregnant woman especially cruel
" The Latest on the maximum sentence a man can face in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend : Jurors who found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend say the killing was especially cruel, a decision that will allow a judge to sentence him to life in prison without parole. The jury reached the decision Tuesday after brief deliberations in the second phase of the trial against Steven Capobianco.
