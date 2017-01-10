The Latest: Jury: Killing of pregnant woman especially cruel

" The Latest on the maximum sentence a man can face in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend : Jurors who found a Hawaii man guilty of murder in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend say the killing was especially cruel, a decision that will allow a judge to sentence him to life in prison without parole. The jury reached the decision Tuesday after brief deliberations in the second phase of the trial against Steven Capobianco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.