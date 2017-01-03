Texas lawmakers look to help troubleda
Texas lawmakers agree on the need to improve the state's beleaguered child welfare system, but how to do it and to pay for it during a tight budget year are still very much up in the air. Troubles have been mounting at the state agency that investigates reports of child abuse and, if needed, places abused children in foster care.
