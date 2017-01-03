Texas lawmakers look to help troubleda

Texas lawmakers look to help troubleda

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Texas lawmakers agree on the need to improve the state's beleaguered child welfare system, but how to do it and to pay for it during a tight budget year are still very much up in the air. Troubles have been mounting at the state agency that investigates reports of child abuse and, if needed, places abused children in foster care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 2 min Le Jimbo 12
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 2 min Democrat Hero 21
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 45 min Larry Craig s WC ... 19
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 54 min Captain Yesterday 30
News Extend background checks to save lives 4 hr duzitreallymatter 3
News Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09) 11 hr Okmulgee graduate 27
News Solar Farm Developer Dominating Texas Utility M... 12 hr Solarman 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,637

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC