Suspects Accused of Torturing Man in Facebook Live Video Get Death Threats, Lawyer Says
The suspects accused of torturing a schizophrenic man and streaming it live on Facebook are now being threatened, one of their attorneys said at a court hearing Friday. During the indictment, the judge tightened restrictions on news coverage of the case, according to WGN-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marquis Parker, accomplice in cop shooting, fou... (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|2 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|11
|'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocence in famil...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|3 hr
|Old Pom
|6
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|7
|New faces filling Licking County Prosecutor's O...
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Trump Wants to Enlist Local Police in Crackdown...
|4 hr
|Alien Ant Nation
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC