Suspects Accused of Torturing Man in ...

Suspects Accused of Torturing Man in Facebook Live Video Get Death Threats, Lawyer Says

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: WHO-TV

The suspects accused of torturing a schizophrenic man and streaming it live on Facebook are now being threatened, one of their attorneys said at a court hearing Friday. During the indictment, the judge tightened restrictions on news coverage of the case, according to WGN-TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marquis Parker, accomplice in cop shooting, fou... (Jan '11) 2 hr IescapedNY 4
News Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO... 2 hr Vladimir Puty Putin 11
News 'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocence in famil... 2 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 3 hr Old Pom 6
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 4 hr Well Well 7
News New faces filling Licking County Prosecutor's O... 4 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Trump Wants to Enlist Local Police in Crackdown... 4 hr Alien Ant Nation 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC