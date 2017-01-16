Stabbing death: Adam Keith pleaded gu...

Stabbing death: Adam Keith pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of...

15 hrs ago

Buried into his chest was the blade of a kitchen knife, broken off from its handle, that had been pushed into him at a party at his house. By then his roommate, Adam Keith, 29, was already in custody and facing a charge of second-degree murder after calling 911, then confessing to the crime.

