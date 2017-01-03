Simpson series, 'Atlanta,' and 'Night...

Simpson series, 'Atlanta,' and 'Night Manager' win Globes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Diversity, the FX network and O.J. Simpson - or at least his crime saga - were among the honorees in the television portion of the Golden Globe awards on Sunday. "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" seemed made for awards with an all-star cast and critical acclaim, and the FX production's victory as best television series seemed almost anti-climactic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 15 min Peed off 36
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 48 min Lawrence Wolf 24
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... 1 hr Gomez 1
News Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle 4 hr BPT 1
News How Big Pharma Has Become Big Drug Pusher 4 hr okimar 1
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 5 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 21
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) 7 hr Derpinstein 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,186 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC