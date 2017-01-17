Sheriff: Suspect in shooting of offic...

Sheriff: Suspect in shooting of officer, ex-girlfriend in critical condition

13 hrs ago

The suspect in a fatal double shooting Friday in Marrero shot himself hours later on the Crescent City Connection, ending a long standoff with police. Sylvester Holt is accused of shooting a Westwego police officer and his ex-girlfriend at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ames and Barataria boulevards.

