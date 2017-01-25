Sentencing delayed for man convicted ...

Sentencing delayed for man convicted of Texas attack plot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Sentencing was postponed Tuesday for an American-born Muslim convert convicted of supporting the Islamic State group and helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists r... 1 hr SANTO 2
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr Jigger 87
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 7 hr FreeZone 10
News Daughter's murder remains unsolved (Feb '09) 7 hr Birds Landing Bob 4,975
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 9 hr Afrikan American 128
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... 18 hr FireyFellow44 1
News California governor speech comes amid shifting ... Tue 13th Angel 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC