SC natural gas pipeline awaits approval, faces opposition

7 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Government regulators are considering whether to OK a 55-mile natural gas pipeline from Spartanburg County to Greenwood County as environmental groups and landowners challenge the plans. The Greenville News reports Dominion Resources Services is proposing the pipeline that opponents say is unnecessary.

