Rogue Tweeters May Face Charges
Who are the federal government's rogue tweeters, using official agency social media accounts to poke President Donald Trump? Are these acts of civil disobedience, or federal crimes? The online campaign began with unauthorized tweets -- on subjects such as climate change inconsistent with Trump's campaign statements and policies -- that have been mostly deleted from official agency accounts. It shifted tactics Thursday as at least 40 new but unofficial "alternative" accounts for federal agencies began spreading across Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|57 min
|Jose
|310
|In letter to Trump, Episcopal bishops express o...
|2 hr
|jim roy
|3
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|2 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|29
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Steve Gratman
|20
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|tita
|98
|COMMENTARY: Sick Nuke Worker Demands Toxic Comp...
|4 hr
|gotham79
|18
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|5 hr
|Le Jimbo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC