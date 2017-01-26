Rogue tweeters in government could be prosecuted as hackers
Who are the federal government's rogue tweeters, using official agency social media accounts to poke President Donald Trump? Are these acts of civil disobedience, or federal crimes? The online campaign began with unauthorized tweets - on subjects such as climate change inconsistent with Trump's campaign statements and policies - that have been mostly deleted from official agency accounts. It shifted tactics Thursday as at least 40 new but unofficial "alternative" accounts for federal agencies began spreading across Twitter.
