Republican-led Senate takes first ste...

Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal 'Obamacare'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Senate early Thursday passed a measure to take the first step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law, responding to pressure to move quickly even as Republicans and President-elect Trump grapple with what the replace it with. The nearly party-line 51-48 vote came on a nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 10 min The Real Donald T... 29
News Senate sets potential Obamacare repeal in motion 1 hr tomin cali 5
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist 2 hr BPT 1
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 3 hr If They Only Had ... 379
News Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war... 3 hr Battle Tested 15
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 3 hr Le Jimbo 77
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 4 hr That is rich 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC