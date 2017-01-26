Republican lawmakers worry if 'Trumpcare' doesn't deliver

Republican lawmakers are fearful about the potential political fallout if their eventual replacement of President Barack Obama's health law doesn't deliver, and they didn't hold back at their recent policy conference. "We'd better be sure that we're prepared to live with the market we've created," Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., was quoted as saying in Saturday's Washington Post, one of the media organizations that obtained an audio recording of a private session at last week's GOP strategy retreat in Philadelphia, "That's going to be called 'Trumpcare.'

