Repealing Obamacare without a replacement could leave 18 million Americans uninsured
Spotlighting potential perils for Republicans, a report Tuesday immediately became a flashing hazard light for this year's effort by Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers to annul Obama's law and - in a more complicated challenge - institute their own alternative. People demonstrate for the Affordable Care Act and against Trump during the First Stand Rally in Newark, N.J., U.S. January 15, 2017.
