Repealing Obamacare affects almost ev...

Repealing Obamacare affects almost everyone

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WOI

It's not just for the 20 million people who have health insurance through the individual Obamacare exchanges or Medicaid expansion. Under Obamacare, senior citizens pay less for Medicare coverage and for their prescription drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017 2 min Just Think 29
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 12 min fancy that 348
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 20 min Lawrence Wolf 110
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 44 min inbred Genius 10
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) 52 min TRUST NO ZIONIST 12
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 1 hr spud 8
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... 3 hr mar 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC