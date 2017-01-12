Relatives of slain churchgoers confro...

Relatives of slain churchgoers confront gunman for last time

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

One by one, family members of nine slain black parishioners confronted Dylann Roof for the last time Wednesday, shouting at him, offering forgiveness and even offering to visit him in prison as he awaits execution for the slaughter. The 22-year-old avowed white supremacist refused to meet their gaze and simply stared ahead, his head tilted down slightly as it had been for much of his trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 1 hr spocko 37
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 1 hr She-s Clueless N ... 7
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 3 hr Sheriff Joe 529 79
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist 4 hr thegenuinephyllis 2
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 4 hr Tre H 24
News Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war... 4 hr Rudolpho Laspari 16
News Senate sets potential Obamacare repeal in motion 8 hr tomin cali 5
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,850,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC