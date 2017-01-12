Relatives of slain churchgoers confront gunman for last time
One by one, family members of nine slain black parishioners confronted Dylann Roof for the last time Wednesday, shouting at him, offering forgiveness and even offering to visit him in prison as he awaits execution for the slaughter. The 22-year-old avowed white supremacist refused to meet their gaze and simply stared ahead, his head tilted down slightly as it had been for much of his trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|1 hr
|spocko
|37
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|1 hr
|She-s Clueless N ...
|7
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|3 hr
|Sheriff Joe 529
|79
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|4 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|4 hr
|Tre H
|24
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|4 hr
|Rudolpho Laspari
|16
|Senate sets potential Obamacare repeal in motion
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC