Prosecutor: SC lawmaker took wife's phone, bit her nose
A South Carolina lawmaker remained jailed Wednesday on the state's most serious domestic violence charge as prosecutors disclosed new details of an alleged attack, saying he bit his wife's nose and took her cellphone so she couldn't call for help. A lawyer for now-suspended Rep. Chris Corley said at a hearing that prosecutors were pushing the case far beyond what Corley's wife wanted in connection with the lawmaker's arrest at the couple's home Dec. 26. According to authorities, Corley's wife said her husband attacked her when she confronted him with a text message that appeared to indicate he was cheating on her.
