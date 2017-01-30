Prosecutor: Men in animal costumes raped child repeatedly
A Pennsylvania boy told state prosecutors that he was forced to dress as "Tony the Tiger" at perverse fetish parties in which he was repeatedly sexually abused by men dressed in animal costumes. Prosecutors said the 14-year-old's allegations paint a horrifying portrait of members of a child predator ring that took turns raping him at "furry" parties held in Bucks County beginning in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical students, faculty rally to try to save ...
|33 min
|Requiescat In Pace
|2
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|2 hr
|swanlake
|15
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|3 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|15
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Travel Advisory
|315
|DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri...
|4 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|31
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC