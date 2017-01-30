Prosecutor: Men in animal costumes raped child repeatedly

A Pennsylvania boy told state prosecutors that he was forced to dress as "Tony the Tiger" at perverse fetish parties in which he was repeatedly sexually abused by men dressed in animal costumes. Prosecutors said the 14-year-old's allegations paint a horrifying portrait of members of a child predator ring that took turns raping him at "furry" parties held in Bucks County beginning in 2009.

