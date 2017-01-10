Pope to Bishops: Maintain 'Zero Toler...

Pope to Bishops: Maintain 'Zero Tolerance' for Child Abuse

Read more: Voice of America

Pope Francis has exhorted Catholic bishops worldwide to do what's needed to ensure children aren't sexually abused by clergy. The Vatican on Monday released the text of a Dec. 28 letter Francis sent to bishops about injustices to children such as slave labor, malnutrition and sexual exploitation, including abuse by priests.

