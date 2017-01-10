Pope to Bishops: Maintain 'Zero Tolerance' for Child Abuse
Pope Francis has exhorted Catholic bishops worldwide to do what's needed to ensure children aren't sexually abused by clergy. The Vatican on Monday released the text of a Dec. 28 letter Francis sent to bishops about injustices to children such as slave labor, malnutrition and sexual exploitation, including abuse by priests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
|30 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|25
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|31 min
|Le Jimbo
|8
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|1 hr
|mar
|1
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|3 hr
|Joe
|344
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC