Police: 12-year-old locked in bathroom for at least a year

The boy's mother was charged with child abuse after the 12-year-old, who weighed just 30 pounds, was found locked in the room. TOQUERVILLE, UT A 12-year-old boy was found severely malnourished and locked in a bathroom in what investigators have called the worst case of child abuse they've ever seen.

