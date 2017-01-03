Penn State abuse scandal costs approa...

Penn State abuse scandal costs approach a quarter-billion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Penn State's costs related to the Sandusky scandal are approaching a quarter-billion dollars and growing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming F... 2 min Hugs8397 3
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 2 min Retribution 5
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 10 min Moans6157 27
News Congress gets another shot at passing 'Kate's Law' 5 hr tomin cali 1
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 6 hr Abrahammock Relig... 17
News Pleas entered in drug raid case 7 hr if you sell just ... 6
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) 8 hr annel 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,626

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC