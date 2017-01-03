Park View was at the centre of allegations involving a number of Birmingham schools
A decision to reveal whistle-blowers' identities to head teachers facing disciplinary action linked to the "Trojan Horse" scandal is "astonishing" and "beggars belief", union and school chiefs have said. Birmingham City Council said it was "extremely alarmed" that lawyers acting for the Department for Education had written to notify dozens of people who gave evidence about allegations of hardline Islamic influence in classrooms on the promise of anonymity.
