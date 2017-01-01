One of Chicago's bloodiest years ends with 762 homicides

One of Chicago's bloodiest years ends...

10 hrs ago

One of the most violent years in Chicago history ended with a sobering tally: 762 homicides, the most in two decades in the city and more than New York and Los Angeles combined. The nation's third largest city also saw 1,100 more shooting incidents last year than it did in 2015, according to data released Sunday by the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago, IL

