One of Chicago's bloodiest years ends with 762 homicides
One of the most violent years in Chicago history ended with a sobering tally: 762 homicides, the most in two decades in the city and more than New York and Los Angeles combined. The nation's third largest city also saw 1,100 more shooting incidents last year than it did in 2015, according to data released Sunday by the Chicago Police Department.
Denver Post.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|5 min
|Battle Tested
|87
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|27 min
|Joe
|288
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|31 min
|RushFan666
|3
|Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
|2 hr
|gwww
|4
|Victims of domestic abuse urged to be brave and...
|6 hr
|Need Support
|1
|In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam...
|15 hr
|Quirky
|9
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|16 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|21
