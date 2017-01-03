Officials take new look at school officers after slam video
After a video surfaced showing a police officer slamming a student to the floor, officials in North Carolina's largest district will take a fresh look at standards for officers assigned to work in schools. The Wake County school district will review the memorandum of understanding that places an armed police officer in every high school and some middle schools, district spokeswoman Lisa Luten said yesterday.
