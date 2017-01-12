Officials: FBI arrests widow of Orlan...

Officials: FBI arrests widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter, who was extensively questioned by federal agents in the days after the massacre, has been arrested by the FBI on in connection with the attack, authorities said Monday. Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco Bay area and is facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

