Obama, Pence to Capitol as health care overhaul fight begins
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. gavels in the members of the House of Representatives after administering the oath as the 115th Congress convenes on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In federal suit, Pittsfield police sergeant cit... (Aug '15)
|3 min
|Cops are degenerates
|141
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|5 min
|kate
|359
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|1 hr
|Areola4913
|2
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|2 hr
|Daisy2654
|19
|Yarger handling changes as assistant prosecutor (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|Wiseone
|2
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|3 hr
|Babez7002
|24
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|3 hr
|You have no guts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC