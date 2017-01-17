Obama commutes 330 drug sentences

Obama commutes 330 drug sentences

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Barack Obama cut short the sentences of 330 federal inmates convicted of drug crimes on Thursday, bringing his bid to correct what he's called a systematic injustice to a climactic close. With his final offer of clemency, Obama brought his total number of commutations granted to 1,715, more than any other president in U.S. history, the White House said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Trust Act needs further review 1 hr The Public Offender 1
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 4 hr Lol 20
News Cleaned Dried Processing debuts new 143,000-squ... (Aug '14) 5 hr Blessing 7
News In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate c... 6 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 6 hr ThomasA 12
News State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16) 8 hr Corrupt 155
News California withdraws request to let illegal imm... 9 hr Wildchild 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC