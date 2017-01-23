NYC agrees to pay up to $75 million o...

NYC agrees to pay up to $75 million over dismissed summonses

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

New York City has agreed to pay up to $75 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit that accused police officers of writing at least 900,000 summonses for offenses like trespassing, disorderly conduct and urinating in public that were later dismissed because of legal insufficiency. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by seven men and two women who said they were wrongly slapped with summonses, and it came amid a growing outcry over the New York Police Department's encounters with minorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 47 min no softies allowed 96
News Amy Baker sentenced to prison on drug charges (Jul '10) 1 hr yep 23
News Minnesota Gov. Dayton collapses while deliverin... 2 hr Dems Drop Like Flies 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 3 hr Rosa_Winkel 2
News Global warming breaks record, again 5 hr BLACK PANTHER 14
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 5 hr Luz Morales 65
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr KY Democrat 66
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC