NYC agrees to pay up to $75 million over dismissed summonses

New York City has agreed to pay up to $75 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit that accused police officers of writing at least 900,000 summonses for offenses like trespassing, disorderly conduct and urinating in public that were later dismissed because of legal insufficiency. The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by seven men and two women who said they were wrongly slapped with summonses, and it came amid a growing outcry over the New York Police Department's encounters with minorities.

