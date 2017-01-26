NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop...

NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 5 min Eoros 56
News Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Keeps F... 1 hr Robin Hood 4
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 1 hr Alt Right Sucks 18
News Country Club Hills fire chief's conviction undi... (Oct '12) 1 hr MarkhamPD4ever 3
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 1 hr Whatever 13
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 2 hr celcius 121
News Five years for Pittsfield man who broke into Co... 2 hr Union Dues 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC