NY man pleads guilty to posing as cop, owning bogus badges
Authorities say a 26-year-old western New York man has admitted to posing as a police officer during a traffic stop with a real cop. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Corey Shepard, of Cheektowaga, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that include criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and menacing.
