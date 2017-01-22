North Carolina legislature to feature clashes with governor
The North Carolina General Assembly returns this week to begin its two-year session in earnest, with Republican leaders already at odds with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have clashed, with competing lawsuits to block Cooper's proposed Medicaid expansion and the governor's challenge to recent GOP laws limiting gubernatorial powers.
