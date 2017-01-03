No consensus on anti-nepotism law and...

No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment

The legal community is offering differing views about whether President-elect Donald Trump's decision to hire his son-in-law as a senior adviser violates a 50-year-old federal law. Trump's transition team argued there is no legal problem with having Jared Kushner serve in the White House because an anti-nepotism law enacted in 1967 does not apply to the president's staff.

