No consensus on anti-nepotism law and Kushner appointment
The legal community is offering differing views about whether President-elect Donald Trump's decision to hire his son-in-law as a senior adviser violates a 50-year-old federal law. Trump's transition team argued there is no legal problem with having Jared Kushner serve in the White House because an anti-nepotism law enacted in 1967 does not apply to the president's staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|38
|Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|43
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|3 hr
|cylcal
|3
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC