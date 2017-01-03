NMA: Section 40 Would Cost Press Indu...

NMA: Section 40 Would Cost Press Industry A 100 Million a Year

The introduction of a draconian law designed to force local and national newspapers into a system of statutory press regulation could cost the industry 100 million a year just for telling the truth, the News Media Association has said today. Submitting its response to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's consultation on press regulation, the NMA said Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 was an unfair and undemocratic attack on free speech which would have a chilling effect on newspapers' ability to report on matters of public interest.

