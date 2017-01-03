N. Carolina gov formally begins Medic...

N. Carolina gov formally begins Medicaid expansion pursuit

Read more: WWSB

North Carolina's new Democratic governor has formally started his effort to expand Medicaid to more of the working poor in the state, even as Republicans in Washington bear down on repealing the federal health care law that offers this increased coverage. Gov. Roy Cooper's office said he sent a letter to federal regulators Friday.

Chicago, IL

