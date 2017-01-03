N. Carolina gov formally begins Medicaid expansion pursuit
North Carolina's new Democratic governor has formally started his effort to expand Medicaid to more of the working poor in the state, even as Republicans in Washington bear down on repealing the federal health care law that offers this increased coverage. Gov. Roy Cooper's office said he sent a letter to federal regulators Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|1 hr
|PAYBACK
|13
|Google sued by Department of Labor
|2 hr
|milloooo
|1
|Gay man who was mocked by juror on radio has ch...
|3 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|1
|Police: Beating on Facebook Live video began af...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|12
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|4 hr
|Democrats R Satan...
|25
|Paddling teacher under fire (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Winlow C Flydipper
|52
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC