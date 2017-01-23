Murder trial opens in 2012 shooting death of Memphis officer
Attorney Bill Massey, right, touches his client, Treveno Campbell, during the first day of his murder trial Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tenn. Campbell is charged with killing Memphis police officer Martoiya Lang in 2011.
