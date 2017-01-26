More

More

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

To build his highly touted deportation force, President Donald Trump is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law. The program received scant attention during a week in which Trump announced plans to build a border wall, hire thousands more federal agents and impose restrictions on refugees from Middle Eastern countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marquis Parker, accomplice in cop shooting, fou... (Jan '11) 8 min Mary 2
News Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO... 58 min IndivisibleGuide-com 10
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 1 hr Old Pom 6
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 1 hr Well Well 7
News New faces filling Licking County Prosecutor's O... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Trump Wants to Enlist Local Police in Crackdown... 1 hr Alien Ant Nation 5
News Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuar... 2 hr lol 7
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC