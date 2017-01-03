Mom, boyfriend charged in teen girl dismemberment death

A Pennsylvania woman whose dismembered 14-year-old daughter's remains were found in the woods last fall has been charged along with her boyfriend with killing the girl in what officials are calling a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday. "The hours and the days leading up to her murder were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.