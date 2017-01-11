Mom arrested after malnourished son f...

Mom arrested after malnourished son found locked in bathroom

A Utah mother has been charged with child abuse by authorities who say she locked her 12-year-old son in a filthy bathroom without lights for at least one year, leaving him dangerously malnourished. The boy's father found him in the mother's house Friday night in the small southeastern Utah city of Toquerville near the state line with Arizona, Washington County Sheriff's Office Lt.

