Medicare revamps heart attacks, hip f...

Medicare revamps heart attacks, hip fractures care

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Heart attacks and broken hips cause much suffering and worry as people grow older. This year, Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for treatment of these life-threatening conditions, to promote quality and contain costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 4 min fancy that 306
News Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017 1 hr slick willie expl... 9
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 1 hr huntcoyotes 88
News Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair... 1 hr SirPrize 11
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 3 hr RushFan666 3
News Victims of domestic abuse urged to be brave and... 8 hr Need Support 1
News In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam... 17 hr Quirky 9
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC