Medicare revamps heart attacks, hip fractures care
Heart attacks and broken hips cause much suffering and worry as people grow older. This year, Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for treatment of these life-threatening conditions, to promote quality and contain costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|4 min
|fancy that
|306
|Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|88
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|1 hr
|SirPrize
|11
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|3 hr
|RushFan666
|3
|Victims of domestic abuse urged to be brave and...
|8 hr
|Need Support
|1
|In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam...
|17 hr
|Quirky
|9
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC