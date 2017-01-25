Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a press conference
Chicago, after Trump's 'carnage' comment: Show us the money Rahm Emanuel responds to Trump's latest criticism over crime in Chicago. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2ku9xOo President Trump tweeted unsourced statistics about the crime rate in Chicago and threatened to send in federal help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|32 min
|FreeZone
|2
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|42 min
|Le Jimbo
|88
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|1 hr
|Le Jimbo
|135
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Keeps F...
|1 hr
|Robin Hood
|1
|Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Les
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC