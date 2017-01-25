Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a pr...

Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a press conference

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Chicago, after Trump's 'carnage' comment: Show us the money Rahm Emanuel responds to Trump's latest criticism over crime in Chicago. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2ku9xOo President Trump tweeted unsourced statistics about the crime rate in Chicago and threatened to send in federal help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... 32 min FreeZone 2
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 42 min Le Jimbo 88
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 1 hr Le Jimbo 135
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Keeps F... 1 hr Robin Hood 1
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 1 hr tomin cali 1
News Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16) 3 hr Les 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC